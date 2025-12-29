Eshwar Khandre calls for protection of Hesaraghatta natural grassland

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre on Friday inspected the Hesaraghatta Lake and the surrounding grassland spread over 5,678 acres, which was recently declared a protected grassland by the state government. He issued clear instructions for the conservation and sustainable management of the ecologically sensitive area.

During the inspection, the minister stressed that strict measures must be taken to prevent domestic and industrial waste from entering Hesaraghatta Lake, which has the capacity to supply drinking water to nearly 10 lakh people annually.

He also underlined the need to ensure that the Arkavathi river does not get polluted under any circumstances.

Khandre said the naturally grown grasslands should not only be protected but also rejuvenated.

He emphasised that local villagers should continue to have free access to the grasslands for grazing cattle and goats, and added that conservation efforts must be carried out with the cooperation of gram panchayats and the general public.

Highlighting the ecological importance of grasslands, the minister noted that they serve as crucial breeding grounds for birds.

As the region also has water sources, he directed officials to promote the growth of native tree and plant species, including fruit-bearing plants and vegetation suitable for nesting, to support birdlife and biodiversity.

He further instructed that a comprehensive conservation and development plan for the Hesaraghatta region be prepared by utilising Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds with the support of the Minor Irrigation Department, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and local bodies.

He asked Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Meenakshi Negi to ensure that the Forest Department earmarks funds and prepares a detailed action plan for the purpose.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Kumar Pushkar, Bengaluru Deputy Conservator of Forests Ravindra Kumar N. and other officials were present during the inspection.