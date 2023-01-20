Experts And Pharmacists In Karnataka Disagreed On The Ban Of Contraceptives For Teens

A circular released Karnataka Drug Control Department announced the ban of contraceptives among teens. Some experts and pharmacists disagree with the recent directive from the KDCD prohibiting the sale of condoms and contraception to people under the age of 18. They assert that the circular, which was released a week ago, will only increase the number of undesired pregnancies and Infections. Others claimed that since condoms and contraception are sold in all stores, not only pharmacies, the prohibition cannot be put into force. Additionally, they are over-the-counter items on sale that don't require a prescription.



According to Bhagoji T Khanpure, in-charge of KDCD, condoms and contraceptives are not for teenagers or schoolchildren, thus theyissued the warning to make sure that they are not made available to them. However, he went on to say that the KDCD supports adult condom use in terms of STI prevention and population control.

Khanpure clarified that the prohibition extended to cigarettes as well, particularly in light of the recent discovery of cigarettes in the luggage of class 10 students during an unexpected inspection at a school in Bengaluru.

According to certain medical professionals and psychologists, the restriction won't guarantee that the teenagers aren't engaging in any sexual activity. During the puberty period, teens are explorative and curious, therefore actions like outright prohibiting contraception may have the opposite effect.

Additionally, some pharmacists noted that it is challenging for them to discern between clients who arrive in business attire. Bhagavan does not entirely concur with the justification for the ban. In addition to not stopping kids from engaging in sexual activity, he claimed minors can find illicit ways to purchase contraceptives.