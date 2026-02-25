Fake GST officers arrested for extortion in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a major breakthrough, Banashankari police have arrested two individuals who allegedly impersonated GST officials and extorted ₹5 lakh from a gutka trader. The accused, identified as Nagaraj and Dadapeer, were employed as housekeeping staff on a contract basis at the GST Principal Commissioner’s office in Banashankari.

Police said the accused exploited their association with the GST office to create fake identity cards and documents to pose as enforcement officials. On January 10, they allegedly approached a gutka trader in Peenya, threatened him with legal action, and extorted ₹5 lakh by falsely claiming to conduct an official GST inspection.

The fraud came to light after GST department officials noticed suspicious conduct by the accused. A search was conducted in their office quarters on February 17, during which fake GST ID cards, forged search warrant copies, and other incriminating materials were recovered. Officials immediately filed a complaint with Banashankari police.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested both accused. They have been remanded to judicial custody. Police suspect the accused may have targeted other businessmen using similar methods and are examining their activities in detail.

Officials said impersonation of government officers to extort money is a serious offence and warned traders to verify credentials of officials before cooperating with any enforcement action.

In another case highlighting attempted financial crimes in the city, Sheshadripuram police arrested a man for attempting to break into a bank and ATM. The accused, identified as Hasan Saab, is a native of Dharwad and was residing in Bengaluru.

According to police, the accused attempted to enter the bank premises late Sunday night by breaking the window grill. He also tried to cut CCTV wires to avoid being recorded. However, his suspicious movements alerted authorities, leading to his arrest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was facing financial difficulties and had taken loans. Police believe the theft attempt was motivated by his inability to repay debts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshay M Hakay said further investigation is underway to determine whether the accused had any accomplices. Police have increased surveillance in sensitive areas to prevent such crimes and ensure public safety.