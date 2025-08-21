Fashion and family bond at debut of fashion show

Bengaluru: The first edition of the Astral Star Kids and Astral Mummy & Me fashion show brought glamour, talent, and family bonding to the ramp at Global Divinity Mall, Mysuru Road.

Organized in association with Media Connect, the event featured mothers and children walking the runway together, celebrating both fashion and togetherness.

The show was divided into two segments — a mother-child category and a children’s fashion showcase.

Mothers and their little ones competed in age-based categories such as Mummy & Mini (1–5 years), Buds & Beauty (5–10 years), Glow Pair (10–15 years), and Legacy Queens (15 years and above). In the kids’ section, young contestants vied for titles including Tiny Miss/Mister Astral, Little Miss/Mister India Astral, and Junior Miss/Mister India Astral.

Participants from across Karnataka took part, turning the event into a vibrant display of creativity and confidence.

The evening also featured a celebrity jury comprising Sindhoori Yateesh, Dr. Nishitha Shettian Fernandes, Shika Prasad, and makeup artist Vidya Naveen. Their presence added star power to the event.

Among the winners were Vinuthaju and Cheshvika (Mummy & Mini), Samarth Rai (Junior Mister Astral), Melony Muthakra NP (Little Miss Astral), and Adwita (Junior Miss Astral).