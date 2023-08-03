Filming nude photos in Udupi college It has been going for last six months-VHP chief

Udupi: State Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)Sharan Pumpwell has demanded for a comprehensive investigation into an alleged voyeurism case at a paramedical college in Udupi. Speaking at a protest organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), he stated that they had received information suggesting that three Muslim girls had recorded videos of Hindu girls in the college washroom. Furthermore, a mobile phone seized by the police reportedly contained a nude photo of another girl. Sharan emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into this matter.

He also pointed out that this incident of voyeurism was not an isolated one at the college, alleging that the behavior of the three Muslim girls had been improper on multiple occasions. Pumpwell criticized the college administrator, Abdul Khader, for initially attempting to conceal the incident with minimal punishment for the accused girls. He demanded that Khader be immediately dismissed from his position in the educational institution.

Pumpwell went on to suggest that the parents of the accused girls, allegedly associated with the banned outfit PFI, should be questioned. He advocated for the case to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further investigation.

In addition, Pumpwell criticized the police for their handling of the case, stating that they initially failed to register it and later omitted the invocation of Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by them.

The protest organized by VHP saw around 4,000 participants marching from Jodu Katte to the Car Parking Area of Sri Krishna Matha. Various leaders from Hindu organizations, including Sunil K R, Kishore, and Vishnumurti Acharya, were present, along with MLAs Yashpal Suvarna, Sunil Kumar, and others, who also joined the demonstration.