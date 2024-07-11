  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

FIR filed against Mangaluru MLA for alleged hate speech

FIR filed against Mangaluru MLA for alleged hate speech
x
Highlights

Mangaluru: An FIR has been registered against the MLA of Mangaluru North Assembly constituency Dr. Bharath Shetty for allegedly making a hate speech...

Mangaluru: An FIR has been registered against the MLA of Mangaluru North Assembly constituency Dr. Bharath Shetty for allegedly making a hate speech at a recent public meeting in Kavoor, Mangaluru city.

Addressing the media, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal confirmed that the FIR was filed at Kavoor police station following a complaint by K. Anil, a Congress Corporator of the Mangaluru City Corporation. According to the complaint, the MLA allegedly made provocative remarks involving Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Commissioner Agarwal stated that an investigation is currently underway.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X