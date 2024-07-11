FIR filed against Mangaluru MLA for alleged hate speech

Mangaluru: An FIR has been registered against the MLA of Mangaluru North Assembly constituency Dr. Bharath Shetty for allegedly making a hate speech at a recent public meeting in Kavoor, Mangaluru city.

Addressing the media, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal confirmed that the FIR was filed at Kavoor police station following a complaint by K. Anil, a Congress Corporator of the Mangaluru City Corporation. According to the complaint, the MLA allegedly made provocative remarks involving Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Commissioner Agarwal stated that an investigation is currently underway.