Forest Minister Of Karnataka Passes Away At 61 From Heart Failure

Umesh Katti, the minister of food, civil supplies, and forestry, passed away on Tuesday night in this location after having a severe heart attack. He died at the age of 61.



He had passed out in the toilet of his Dollars Colony home earlier that evening. His family members entered after he hadn't left for a while, saw him on the floor, and brought him to MS Ramaiah Hospital.

Family reports claim that he passed away in the intensive care unit after being admitted there. Wife Sheela, son Nikhil, and daughter Sneha are the family members who survived with him. He was an eight-time MLA from Hukkeri in the Belagavi district and was born on June 6, 1961. Shortly after, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was doing nighttime rounds in Benglauru, hurried to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Katti had been adamantly calling for the creation of a new North Karnataka state for the past ten years, arguing that the area had been ignored since since the states were reorganised. During his four-decade political career, Katti represented the JDU, JDS, and BJP. Despite their warnings, Katti persisted in his demand and brought up the subject repeatedly. He had considered running for chief minister because of his popularity and the significant amount of support he had received from the majority Lingayat minority in North Karnataka.