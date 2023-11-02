Former Minister HD Revanna accuses Congress backstabbed Devegowda and Nikhil in elections

Hassan: Former minister HD Revanna criticized the Congress party' for lack of morals and questioned the party's contributions to Hassan district . Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday he said defeating former prime minister H D Deve gowda in Tumakuru is the achievement of Congress. He said congress have no morality to speak against others.



Revanna voiced his discontent, saying, "Keeping in view the 2024 elections, the state government sidelined interests of farmers and releasing water to Tamilnadu . He requested government to save our farmers." He said he would tell MP's contribution to the district when time comes and questioned whether Congress knew who built the flyover on the road from Hassan to Bengaluru to reduce accidents. He further noted that former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy built a hospital many school building in Hassan district for the betterment of the residents.

Revanna raised questions about the development in Hassan, asking whether the railway line would have been constructed if Deve Gowda had not been Prime Minister. He inquired about the number of trains running from the district today, expressing concerns about the financial struggles faced by the Congress in funding projects like the Hassan flyover and Hangarahalli flyover in Holenarasipur.

He highlighted the political and ethical issues facing the Congress party, emphasizing the need for a stronger commitment to the welfare of the people.