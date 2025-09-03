Former minister Rajanna planning to join BJP, alleges Cong MLC

Ramanagara: In a dramatic political twist, Magadi MLA H.C. Balakrishna has alleged that former minister K.N. Rajanna, who was recently dropped from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet, has already applied to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, Balakrishna launched a scathing attack on Rajanna, remarking that his “brain mapping” would reveal the truth about his political moves. He claimed that Rajanna has been in constant touch with BJP leaders at both the state and central levels. “According to my information, Rajanna has submitted an application to join BJP. He was sacked for speaking against the high command, and now, before switching parties, he is trying to put the blame on us. Let him hold a show of strength in Delhi if he wishes. The question is simple—has he applied to join BJP or not? A brain mapping test will make everything clear,” Balakrishna said.

The Magadi MLA further alleged that it is BJP leaders who are preparing to welcome Rajanna. “Earlier he said he needed no other party, but today he is in contact with BJP leadership. If our government was not in power, he would have joined BJP by now. He has already placed one foot in that party,” Balakrishna added. Taking a dig at Rajanna’s tenure as minister, Balakrishn a remarked that his behavior and statements had already tarnished his image. “Everyone knows how he conducted himself as a minister. His words often created more trouble than solutions. It is his own actions that have ruined him, not any conspiracy,” he stated.

Balakrishna’s explosive allegations come amid intense speculation over Rajanna’s next political move, as he prepares for a high-profile show of strength in Delhi to prove his support base.