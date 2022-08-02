Free mega artificial limb donation camp on Aug 28 

Bengaluru: For the 14th year Karnataka Marwari Samaj in association with Bhagwan Mahaveer Vikalang Sahayata Samiti (Jaipur Foot) is organizing a 'Free Mega Artificial Limb Donation Camp'. It is completely free mega artificial limb donation camp for those who have lost their forearms or for those who need polio calipers. This time KMS added forearm too in this camp.

The measurement camp will be conducted on Sunday, August 28 at Maharaja Agrasen Bhavan, near Ashoka Pillar, Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

The distribution ceremony will be held on September 28 at the same venue. The Karnataka Marwari Samaj, Project Director, Bimal Kumar Saraogi said, "All of us are affected in some way or other in this pandemic and we should contribute as per our capacity to help others. It is a clear social vision and commitment of KMS to help the disabled regain mobility and dignity by fitting high-quality, durable artificial limbs and other aids and appliances.

Speaking about the Camp, Karnataka Marwari Samaj, President, Anand Poddar said, It is heartening to see the coming together of people and communities to help each other out. We strongly believe that service to man is service to God, and invite one and all to take this opportunity to serve humanity.

The artificial limbs provided by Karnataka Marwari samaj uses Jaipur Limb Technology. This technology has been developed and further refined by the research and development team of the society.

The team request beneficiaries to avail this opportunity by registering themselves. All they need is Aadhar card, photo of legs/hands and phone number. For more details and registration contact the following numbers: 9886521885 / 9629999244/ 9341247382. Registration will be closed on August 27 (Saturday).