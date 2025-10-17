Free Women’s Wellness Camp at Divakar’s Speciality Hospital

Bengaluru Divakar’s Speciality Hospital, in association with the HDR Healthcare Foundation, will conduct a Free Women’s Wellness Camp on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm at its facility in JP Nagar 2nd Phase, Bengaluru.

Women’s health is a cornerstone of a healthy community. Regular screening, preventive care, and early detection can make a remarkable difference in ensuring long-term wellness. This camp has been thoughtfully organized to help women take charge of their health and make informed decisions about their well-being.

The wellness camp is specially curated for women aged 30 years and above and offers free health check-ups, including:

• BMI and Blood Pressure

• Blood Sugar and Haemoglobin

• Bone Density Assessment

• Breast Cancer Screening

• Cervical Cancer Screening

Participants will also receive personalized counselling and health guidance from experienced specialists at Divakar’s Speciality Hospital. The initiative aims to empower women with the right information on preventive healthcare and the significance of regular health evaluations.

Participation in the camp is free of cost, but prior registration is mandatory.Interested participants can WhatsApp their Name and Age to ‪ +91 98440 46474 ‬ to confirm their registration and secure their slot.

At Divakar’s Speciality Hospital, we believe that empowering women through preventive health awareness is essential for building a stronger, healthier society.