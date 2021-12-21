Govt hikes crop loss compensation, disburses Rs 969 cr among farmers

Belagavi: The State government has decided to hike compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged during recent rains, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a debate on floods in the Assembly, Bommai said Rs 969 crore has been disbursed among 10 lakh affected farmers. According to NDRF norms, Rs 6,800 has been fixed as compensation per hectare for loss of crop in dryland. State government would contribute another Rs 6,800 and pay a total compensation of Rs 13,600 per hectare, the Chief Minister announced.

Similarly, for crops in irrigated lands Rs13,500 is the fixed amount and the State government has decided to contribute an additional Rs 11,500 and pay Rs 25,000 to each affected farmer. For horticultural crops Rs 18,000 is the fixed amount and the State government has decided to contribute an additional Rs 10,000, thus paying Rs 28,000 per hectare.

The decision would cost the State exchequer an additional expenditure of Rs1200 crore, Bommai said.

Compensation within 48 hours: First time in state's history

In the past, about 10-15 districts along the riverbanks were affected by flooding. But this time almost the entire State has suffered losses. Flooding and breach of tanks have been reported from even chronic drought prone districts like Kolar and Chiikkaballapur, Bommai said.

For the first time in the State's history, compensation was disbursed within 48 hours of uploading the crop loss details in the App. So far over 10 lakh farmers have received a total compensation of Rs 969 crore. Compensation is being paid for crop loss in about 12.69 lakh hectares in the State, the Chief Minister said.

Raitha Vidya Nidhi

"Our government has always been responsive to farmers' problems from paying crop loss compensation to distribution of scholarships for their children. Scholarships have been awarded for about 2.4 lakh PUC students under Raitha Vidya Nidhi scheme, he said.