Grand procession witnessed a gathering of thousands of supporters

Bengaluru: As the contest for the upcoming assembly elections in the state of Karnataka is getting more and more intense each passing day, Goutham Gowda filed his nomination papers as the BJP candidate from the Ramanagara constituency on Wednesday. District in-charge Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, party leaders C P Yogeshwar, Ashwathnarayan Gowda and others accompanied him.

Gautham Gowda arrived at the office of the Returning Officer through a procession amidst thousands of supporters and party workers. Performances by local folk troupes added a cultural touch to the procession. Supporters and workers wearing 'angavastram' and holding party flags marched in the procession braving the scorching sun.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ashwath Narayan said, "There is a triangular contest between BJP, Congress and JD(S) in Ramanagara. The people of Ramanagara who had elected those two parties earlier are utterly disappointed. So, this time, the BJP, which has started an era of development-centric politics will get the people's mandate. The people of the district have decided to support the BJP government which implemented several

development projects in the district".

He stated, people now want to bring about a change in the system. "Gowtham Gowda, who is the party's candidate, has returned here quitting his job in abroad as he is concerned about serving the people. In addition, the double-engine BJP government led by Narendra Modi and Basavaraj Bommai has spent thousands of crores of rupees for the overall development of Ramanagara district", he added.

"The BJP's resolve is that all-round development of Ramanagara should be realised. In neighbouring Kanakapura, the party is fielding senior leader R Ashoka. Through this we have manifested our political commitment", Narayan explained.

He asserted that if DK Suresh, the brother of DK Shivakumar, contests from Padmanabhanagara in Bengaluru, the party is prepared to counter it effectively and ensure the party's victory.

He said, "The administration of Kengal Hanumanthaiah, who was the iconic statesman, is a role model for us. It is our party's dream to bring back that kind of past glory."

Hitting out at the DK brothers, he said, "Let Shivakumar and Suresh, who are talking about saving democracy, do that in Kanakapura first." Because of their feudal approach, Kanakapura has turned out to be 'The Republic of Kanakapura', Narayan lambasted.