HC judge appointments: Bengaluru Advocates Association flags lack of OBC representation

The Bengaluru Advocates Association (AAB) has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the alleged lack of representation for Other Backward Classes (OBC/BCM-A) in recent judicial appointments to the Karnataka High Court and has written a detailed letter to Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru seeking corrective measures.

In a letter dated January 28, the advocates’ body stated that the latest round of recommendations for High Court judges has ignored the principles of social justice and inclusive representation enshrined in the Constitution. The association pointed out that under the Bar quota, ten candidates were recently recommended, none of whom belong to the OBC or BCM-A categories.

The AAB said this omission violates the spirit of Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality and fair representation in public institutions. “Such exclusions undermine the confidence of marginalised communities in the justice delivery system,” the letter reportedly noted.

Highlighting existing disparities, the association said that out of the current strength of 38 judges in the Karnataka High Court, only two to three judges are from OBC communities. This, it said, amounts to a representation of merely five to seven per cent, despite OBCs constituting over 25 per cent of the state’s population.

The advocates’ body cautioned against justifying the imbalance by pointing to appointments under the district judges’ quota. It argued that such appointments are largely seniority-based and cannot compensate for the lack of diversity in direct appointments made under the Bar quota.

Instead, the association demanded that competent and meritorious advocates from OBC backgrounds be given due consideration during the selection process. The letter urged the Chief Justice to include at least two additional candidates from OBC communities in the already prepared list of recommendations.

The letter was signed by AAB president Vivek Subbareddy, general secretary H V Praveen Gowda, and other office-bearers, who emphasised that ensuring social justice within the judiciary is essential for upholding constitutional values and public trust.