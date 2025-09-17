HC nullifies Cong MLA Nanjegowda’s election, orders recount

Bengaluru: In a major setback for Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda, the Karnataka High Court has declared his election from the Malur constituency in the 2023 Assembly polls as invalid. The court also ordered a recount of votes within four weeks, citing lapses in the counting process.

The court observed that the District Election Officer had failed to submit the vote counting video records, which raised doubts about the fairness of the tally. Along with nullifying the MLA’s election, the court directed action against the District Election Officer for negligence.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, Nanjegowda of the Congress had won against BJP candidate Manjunath Gowda by a narrow margin of just 248 votes. Manjunath Gowda later approached the High Court alleging irregularities in the counting process and sought to invalidate the result. After hearing the plea, the High Court ordered a recount within four weeks, delivering a jolt to Nanjegowda, who was eyeing the post of KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) Chairman.

Following the ruling, Nanjegowda’s counsel Nalina Mayagowda sought a stay on the order. Justice R. Devdas, heading the bench, granted a 30-day stay on its own verdict, allowing Nanjegowda to move the Supreme Court. If he fails to secure relief within this period, he risks losing his Assembly membership.

Speaking to reporters, Nanjegowda said, “I welcome the court’s decision for a recount. But the election was annulled along with the recount order. I have been given 30 days to appeal before the Supreme Court, and I will challenge the High Court’s order.”