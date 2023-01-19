HD Kumaraswamy to interact with 15,000 farmers in 58 taluks

Ramanagara: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that an interaction programme with farmers called 'Kumaraswamy with Farmers' is being conducted. The programme is aimed to understand the problems of farmers and he planned to hold programme in 58 taluks of the state. He said 100 to 300 farmers from each taluk are participating in each programme and he planned to interact with a total of more than 15,000 farmers.

Former CM said that he will discuss with the farmers what kind of projects he has put in place to give financial strength to the farmers and listen to their problems.

He said that a programme with the farmers is being held in Ketiganahalli village of Ramanagara taluk on the background of Sankranti festival. I am going to people through Pancharatna rath yatra He said that this is a program for the life of every family, in front of whom there is no need to raise a hand, these five programs to live with self-respect are programs that benefit the families of every class, caste and every society of the country. 'Plans are made in such a way that no money is misused. Programmes are launched to benefit every class of families in the country. Through these programmes, the percentage will be stopped in the department' HDK said. He said that the JDS planned to bring five programmes which ensures transparency at the panchayat level, committees will be formed in the panchayats and plans will be made in such a way that no money will be misused.

Kumaraswamy said that Congress is saying that they will give Rs 2,000 per month to women. 'I didn't talk about it. Work should be done to strengthen the hands of the workers. Sarees and cookers will be distributed if there is an election'. He said that the programme undertaken by me will be progressing for the next five years so that the people of the country should not demand anything from anyone. I need 2.5 lakh crore of money for the programmes I have undertaken. I will work to collect that much money, our state wealth is rich, he said. He said Stree Shakthi Sanghas appealed to waivetheor loans as farmers' loans were waived. That is also being discussed. Kumaraswamy alleged that DCC Bank money was misused in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.

Talking about Home Minister Araga Gnanendra's statement that if Kumaraswamy's allegation is true he will commit suicide, he said that 'Santro' Ravi has done things like bribery and transfer. Such a person has cheated more than 150 police officers. They don't know what Santro Ravi has done. Did he wander into his office without his knowledge?'former CM HD Kumaraswamy questioned.