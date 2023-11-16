HDK lashed out at the CM as video of Yatindra Siddaramaiah went viral

Bengaluru: A video of CM Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yatindra talking on the phone in a public meeting held recently in Mysore taluk has gone viral. In the video, he is heard instructing his father to consider the list of five things that he had personally given to him. Reacting to this, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the government's collection scam has been exposed.









Expressing his anger on X's social media, H D Kumaraswamy stated, "This video clip is proof that the #CashForPosting business has been done in Karnataka uncontrollably and shamelessly. Karnataka Congress government's recovery business has come to the fore. The real face of the fake story teller of morality, value and social justice is auctioned in his home ground.

This is what Kumaraswamy has mentioned in his fierce words, "Doesn't need a bigger proof that Karnataka's collection king father and son a Karnataka's collection prince have extorted the CM's ministry? The chief minister and his son who does transfer business without shame in a public meeting, the percentage team of the CM's office has sold the prestige of the state for money. If they have done things like this on the street, how much more business can be done between the four walls?'' he said.

Is this person who threatened the chief minister of the state and said, "Do as I say" is the son of the chief minister or the super CM of Karnataka?? Or Minister for Cash for Posting? Or is it a minister of 'Internal Recovery Ministry' modeled on the Ministry of Internal Administration?'', asked Kumaraswamy.

Who is that powerful person who was so influential that the Chief Minister himself gave him a phone? Who is that person called Mahadeva? Kumaraswamy recalling, I had told about him earlier in a media conference, "I informed that he was the person who used to collect Rs 30 lakh for each transfer. CM Siddaramaiah had said "Kumaraswamy is lying, what he says is 99.9999% lies. I do not answer these things," what will CM Siddaramaiah say now, who is now a hit and run person?'' he asked.