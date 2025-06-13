Live
Heavy Rains Forecast Across Karnataka as Southwest Monsoon Gains Strength
BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts in Karnataka, warning of intense and widespread rainfall over the next five days as the southwest monsoon strengthens across the region.
According to the forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue till June 17, particularly in the coastal and Malnad regions. Fisherfolk have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea due to rough conditions.
Red alerts have been declared for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Dharwad, and Gadag districts, indicating the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall and potential flooding.
Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Vijayanagara, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ballari, Yadgir, and Raichur districts, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall with localised weather disturbances.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has reported that heavy rain has already been recorded in several districts including Dharwad, Udupi, Gadag, Dakshina Kannada, Haveri, Raichur, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Koppal and parts of North Karnataka. Widespread moderate rainfall has also been observed in Chikkamagaluru, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagara, Hassan, Ballari, and Mysuru.
Scattered rainfall was reported in Bidar, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Tumakuru, Vijayapura, Chitradurga, and Bengaluru Rural, while Kolar and Chikkaballapur experienced only light showers in isolated areas.
Uttara Kannada district recorded exceptionally high rainfall, ranging between 100 mm and 250 mm, as the monsoon intensified over the coastal and northern parts of the state. In contrast, the southern interior regions witnessed relatively mild rainfall.
City Weather Updates
Bengaluru: The city is expected to experience overcast skies with intermittent showers. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 27°C, with a minimum of 21°C.
Raichur: Temperatures are expected to remain higher, with a maximum of 32°C and minimum of 26°C.
In Kempegowda International Airport, the day’s high touched 31.4°C, while the minimum was 19.8°C. HAL Airport recorded a high of 31.0°C and a low of 19.5°C.
With heavy rainfall likely to continue across Karnataka, authorities have been asked to stay on high alert, especially in areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides. The IMD has urged residents in red-alert districts to take necessary precautions and remain indoors wherever possible.