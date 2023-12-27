High-Stakes Political Chess: JDS Seeks Electoral Concessions from BJP in Karnataka

Mysuru: In a strategic move, Karnataka Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leaders, following their recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP figures, have reportedly made a bold demand. The JDS is pushing for the coveted Mysore-Kodagu seat, currently under the BJP's hold, as part of their electoral negotiations.



The JDS wishlist extends beyond Mysore-Kodagu, encompassing key constituencies like Hassan, held by Revanna’s son Prajwal, Tumakuru, the electoral battleground where party patriarch HD Deve Gowda faced defeat in 2019, Mandya, where Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil lost to independent Sumalatha Ambareesh, and additional seats in Mysore, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, and Bangalore Rural.

However, the pragmatism of the BJP conceding more than five seats remains questionable. The likely compromises might include Hassan, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, and perhaps Bangalore Rural.

A notable point of contention centers around the Mysore seat, with the JDS pressing its claim by highlighting past victories in two out of the eight Lok Sabha constituency seats—Chamundeshwari and Hunsur. This push comes amid shifting political dynamics, particularly the BJP's waning influence in Assembly segments, impacting the standing of Prathap Simha, the current MP spanning both Mysore and Kodagu districts.

Simha's swift ascent in the past decade has triggered internal discord within the BJP ranks in Mysore District. Allegations of insufficient support during the last Lok Sabha elections, coupled with accusations of a focus on Varuna instead of actively campaigning in his constituency, have strained relationships with long-time party leaders like SA Ramadas and CH Vijayashankar.

Adding to Simha's challenges, the Karnataka Forest Department has filed a case against his brother for allegedly felling 120 trees in Hassan District and engaging in timber smuggling. Within the party, support for Simha appears scarce, and demands for the Lok Sabha ticket to be awarded to Ramdas are gaining momentum.

While local BJP leaders resist the JDS's claim on the Mysore seat, the BJP's central leadership, recognizing the value of the alliance with the JDS, may contemplate concessions. Simha's potential saving grace lies in his proximity to the BJP central leadership, a factor that could sway the decision-making process in this intricate political chess game. As Karnataka braces for potential electoral shifts, the unfolding negotiations reveal the delicate balance between alliance politics and internal party dynamics.