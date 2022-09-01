Hindus And Muslims Came Together To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi In Karnataka's Mandya

Mandya district in Karnataka presented a very different picture, as Muslims and Hindus celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi festival together in a show of harmony.



Hindu organisations requesting permission to host the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at contentious locations like the Idgah Maidans in Hubli and Bengaluru stoked controversy over the occasion in the state. On Tuesday, the Karnataka High Court approved festival celebrations at the Idgah Maidan in Hubli, but the Supreme Court disapproved of them.

People from the Muslim and Hindu populations gathered in Mandya at that time to celebrate the festival jointly, setting an example. They constructed a pandal, embellished it with flowers and garlands, and added an image of Lord Ganesha. The 10-day celebration was carried out with a lot of fanfare, and pooja and prasad distribution were both going strong.

Yatish N, the superintendent of police for Mandya, explained while in attendance at the festivities that the event is being celebrated in more than 1800 places. There is now no problem in Mandya, and the event is likewise being observed here in peace. For the festivals, we have made enough preparations.