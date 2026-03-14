Hotels cut menus across State

A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun to affect several sectors in Karnataka following disruptions in global supply linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. With shipping movement affected, the supply of LPG cylinders to many states in India has slowed down, creating difficulties for businesses that rely heavily on cooking gas.

The impact is particularly visible in the hospitality sector. Many hotels and restaurants across the state have either partially shut down operations or drastically reduced their menus due to the non-availability of commercial cylinders. Several food business operators say that even when they are willing to pay higher prices, obtaining cylinders has become extremely difficult.

The shortage has also created problems for paying guest accommodations and government schools where cooking gas is required to prepare meals for students. Owners of small eateries and food service establishments say they are struggling to continue operations as LPG distributors are unable to meet the demand.

Amid the scarcity, reports have also emerged of illegal sale of cylinders in the black market. Authorities say some individuals are exploiting the situation by selling LPG cylinders at inflated prices. At the same time, incidents of LPG cylinder theft have also started surfacing in certain areas.

One such case was reported from Channapatna in the Bengaluru South district region. According to residents, unidentified persons allegedly stole a domestic LPG cylinder from a house compound after entering the property on a scooter.

The incident reportedly took place on March 7 but came to light only later. The theft occurred at the residence of a local resident identified as Krishnappa. At the time of the incident, none of the family members were present at home. The matter came to notice when the family attempted to replace the cooking gas cylinder in the kitchen and discovered that the spare cylinder stored in the house compound was missing. Suspecting theft, they checked the CCTV footage installed at the house.

The footage revealed that one of the accused arrived on a scooter, opened the house gate and entered the compound. After briefly looking around to ensure that no one was present, he walked straight to the location where the cylinder was kept and carried it away before leaving the premises.

Residents say the act has raised suspicions that the accused may have been aware of where the extra cylinder was stored.

With LPG supply already disrupted, such theft incidents have added to the worries of local households. Authorities are now urging residents to remain alert and take additional precautions while storing LPG cylinders at their homes.