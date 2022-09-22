Increasing IS influence in State worrisome: BY Vijayendra

Mysuru: State BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday expressed concern that some medical and engineering students are having contact with Islamic State . He said, "Many youths from different districts of the state are inspired by ISIS. It is definitely a worrying trend. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have taken the issue seriously and steps are already in place to identify such people.

Vijayendra said, "There is no need to give political colour to such issues. It has to be taken with utmost seriousness. All political parties have to be careful before issuing statements. It is our foremost duty to safeguard peace and harmony in the society." Saying he has special memories about Mysuru, he said, "This region has given me strength politically. I shall keep touring the state to strengthen the party."

He further said that here is an attempt to portray former chief minister B S Yediyurappa and me as anti-Panchamasali Lingayats. He said that few people misguided Swamijis in this regard hence they are speaking against Yeddyurappa. He clarified that BSY has never pressured CM Bommai not to give reservation for Panchamsali community.

He said that all the political parties should raise their voices in unison. He said there are conspiracies going on to disturb its peace in state. Such a peaceful atmosphere cannot be disturbed. Congress leaders have stated that why should Savarkar's portrait be put up in a place where there are minorities, it is meant to appease one community and is an attempt to disturb peace in the state.