India’s first, exclusive B2B exhibition for mobiles, accessories and gadgets industry

Bengaluru: The mobile accessories market in India is expected to reach INR 35,000 crores (USD 3.54 bn) by the end of 2024 - growing at a CAGR of 10.5%. The rapidly increasing growth of smart phones and mobile-enabled devices is a major factor in boosting the demand for mobile accessories and gadgets in India. It is this market potential that has led to the initiation of the MAG World Expo, a first-of-its-kind dedicated trade exhibition for Mobiles, Accessories, and Gadgets.



Presented by Virgo Communications and Exhibitions, MAG World Expo was conceptualized to provide a great platform for the global industry players to showcase their brands and the latest products and technologies to the entire distributor and retailer community in an apt business environment. The event is scheduled to be held from 10th to 12th March 2022 at the KTPO exhibition Centre, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Speaking about the expo, Anitha Raghunath, Managing Director of Virgo Communications and Exhibitions said, "We, at Virgo, have always been focused on bringing the best possible business and knowledge sharing platforms for different niche market segments, and we are now more motivated and excited than ever to go strong towards our mission. We have been working on MAG World Expo for a long time and have already mapped lakhs of retailers from across India, of which over two lakh retailers are from South India. We are happy that the markets are coming back to normalcy, and all industries are again open to exploring and participating in industry forums such as this. Along with creating the best business and networking opportunities, we also assure all the exhibitors and visitors that the safety and security of all participants and visitors will be of utmost priority while hosting this event. We are looking forward to welcoming the stakeholders of the mobile phone and accessories industry at the MAG World Expo in March 2022."

Speaking on their participation at the upcoming event, Hetal Shah, Co-founder, Mobilla said "We are pleased to have partnered with MAG World Expo 2022 as the title sponsor for the event. This exhibition is one-of-a-kind and is sure to be a great business opportunity for us, as well as industry players to showcase our products and further expand our presence and retail base into the premium south Indian market. We are very excited about this exhibition and we look forward to more successful partnerships in the near future."

The Founder, U&I shared his thoughts on the upcoming exhibition, Paresh Vij said, "It gives us immense pleasure to be part of the upcoming MAG World Expo in Bengaluru. Most accessory expos usually take place in Delhi or Mumbai; so for it to be happening here in Bengaluru for the first time at this magnitude makes this an even more special exhibition. This is a golden chance to meet with South Indian Market's small dealers, distributors and retailers face to face ultimately strengthening the market as a whole. We congratulate Virgo for this initiative, and thank the team of World Expo 2022 for giving us at U&I this opportunity."