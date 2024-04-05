Innovative boot camp for students to make them more employable

Bengaluru: The State Ministry of Education, in partnership with AMC Institutions in Bengaluru, launched a two-day boot camp focused on Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship. Manjunath HS, General Manager at Toyota Kirloskar Motors Private Limited, emphasised the importance of the Kaizen concept in business, highlighting its role in continuous improvement.

Pradeep Dhage, Assistant Director of Innovation at the Ministry of Education, outlined plans to expand the camp to 15 cities, benefiting millions of students. Dr. Kumar K, Principal of AMC Engineering College, highlighted the need for fostering creativity and innovation among students, highlighting the changing landscape of education and the importance of initiatives like Skill India and Startup India.

The boot camp, attended by staff, teachers, and students, marks the beginning of efforts to positively transform students’ lives. AMC Institutions Chairman Dr. KR Paramahamsa, Mr. Rahul Kalluri (Executive Vice President of AMC Institutions), and Dr. Mohan Babu GN (Director, AMC Engineering College) were present at the event.