Internal Turmoil Surfaces In Karnataka BJP Over Lok Sabha Candidates List

Discontent is simmering within the BJP's Karnataka unit as the party grapples with internal strife over its yet-to-be-announced list of Lok Sabha candidates for the state. Reliable sources reveal that senior BJP leaders, including former Union Minister Sadananda Gowda, have expressed dissatisfaction regarding proposed candidates and alterations in constituencies.

Gowda, the incumbent MP from Bangalore North, reportedly voiced his displeasure over the decision to allocate his seat to Union Minister of State, Shobha Karandlaje. He questioned the rationale behind this decision, labeling it as "unfair" and inquiring about Shobha's connection to Bengaluru.

Leaders from the Sangh Parivar in Coastal Karnataka have reportedly conveyed to the BJP that MLA Kota Srinivas Poojary should not be considered for the Udupi Chikmagalur seat; instead, they advocate for Shobha's candidacy.

Shobha, currently representing Udupi Chickmagaluru, is seen as a stronghold for Hindu organizations and the Sangh Parivar. Questions have also been raised about the possibility of relocating Shobha to Bangalore North, with suggestions that the seat be given to MLA or former Minister Sunil Kumar rather than Kota Poojary.

Sources indicate that the BJP is contemplating fielding former Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai for the Gadag-Haveri seat, but local leaders oppose this, expressing concerns about the negative impact of fielding "outsiders."

The upcoming second list of BJP candidates, including those from Karnataka, is anticipated to be announced on Wednesday. Potential candidates in consideration include Shobha Karandje for Bangalore North, Tejasvi Surya for Bangalore South, B Sriramalu for Bellary, Pralhad Joshi for Dharwad, among others, reflecting the intricate challenges the party faces in balancing various interests and aspirations in Karnataka's 28 Lok Sabha seats.