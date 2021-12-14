International hacker Sriki appears before police after reports of absconding

Bengaluru: International hacker Srikrishna alias Sriki, 26, who was on bail in a drug dealing case, was not been traced by the Bangalore police. However, On Sunday he appeared before the investigating officer to sign as per the court mandate.



Recently, the police had arrested the main suspect in the bitcoin scam, Krishna alias Sriki and his friend Vishnu Bhat. The court had granted bail to Sri Krishna in the case. On the second and fourth Saturday of the month, he was ordered to appear before the Investigating officer.

Sri Krishna, who was released on bail from Parapanna Agrahara, went on hiding and never appeared in the police station . Police did not have information on his whereabouts. He never visited the police station, according to court directions. The police were preparing to apply to the court to revoke his bail.

On this backdrop, on Sunday evening, accompanied by his lawyers, Krishna came to Jeevanbhimanagar police station. He appeared before the Investigating officer and signed the station ledger book. Sriki and Vishnu Bhat, son of businessman, was arrested on November 5 for allegedly assaulting a hotel staff after consuming marijuana. The investigation of the case is going on.

While Sri Krishna was supposed to visit the police station on the 11 December. But he did not attend. According to reports, He was not in the state. The search for him had begun. According to police sources, he had come to the station on Sunday to sign.

He was told to come back to the station on the 25 December and sign. Sources also said that if he does not attend the scheduled date, he will be prosecuted.