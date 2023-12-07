Jalahalli marks the 4th Gold Point centre in the state for Muthoot EXIM

Bengaluru: Muthoot Exim (P) Ltd., the precious metal arm of business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue), has opened a new Muthoot Gold Point Centre at Jalahalli in Bengaluru.

This Gold Point centre will be the 4th in the state from Muthoot Exim aimed at providing the customers a trusted and credible centre to sell their gold ensuring a seamless transparent process. The other Gold Point centres in the state are located at Jewellers Street and Mysuru along with a Mobile van in the Bangalore city. With this new branch, the company today has 19 Gold Point centres in India including two 'Mobile Muthoot Gold Point' (Mumbai and Bengaluru) which collects gold from the doorstep of the customers. Muthoot Exim, through its Gold Point Centres, buys old and used gold items directly from customers, which is later reprocessed, refined and supplied for domestic consumption.

The first Gold Point centre was launched by the organisation in Coimbatore in 2015 and have expanded to other cities since then including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Madurai, Vijayawada, Ernakulam (Kochi), Noida, Pune, Hyderabad, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Gurgaon, Mysuru and Rajahmundry.

The company intends to revolutionize the retail recycled gold segment by empowering customers with transparency, scientific assessment and best practises that would enable them to get fair value for their Gold.

Commenting on the launch, CEO - Muthoot Exim, Keyur Shah said, “Bengaluru has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, and we are delighted to open our third Gold Point Centre in the city. Gold today is considered as a major investment by people across, a means to use when in case of financial emergencies. With the Gold Point Centre we look forward to give the customers an easy hassle free access to realise their requirements during a financial need.

Highlighting the importance of the launch, Executive Director - Muthoot Pappachan Group and Managing Director - Muthoot Exim, Thomas Muthoot said, “To transform the lives of the common man by ensuring his financial wellbeing is our core purpose and every single day we strive to achieve that through our varied businesses. Muthoot Exim is one of the fastest growing businesses for us and our expansion is a strategic move to get closer to our customers to meet their needs seamlessly. We will continue to focus on innovation to ensure financial inclusion of our customers while helping to realise their ambitions and meeting their lifecycle requirements.”