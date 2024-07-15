Judicial Inquiry Commission Established To Probe Alleged MUDA 'Scam' Involving CM Siddaramaiah's Wife

A single-member judicial inquiry commission has been set up to investigate the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) 'scam'. This action by the Congress government follows allegations that MUDA fraudulently allocated plots to land losers, including plots given to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi.



The commission will be headed by retired Karnataka High Court judge PN Desai.

Expressing his views on X, Siddaramaiah stated, "I hope the case will be thoroughly investigated and the truth will come out."

Siddaramaiah has consistently denied the accusations of improper land allocation to his wife by MUDA. "Our land was illegally taken by MUDA, for which she (my wife) is eligible for land or compensation," Siddaramaiah remarked previously.

He also claimed that the BJP was conspiring against him and the state.

ABOUT THE CONTROVERSY

Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, owned 3 acres of land in Kesare village, Mysuru, gifted to her by her brother Mallikarjun. This land was acquired by MUDA for development, and Parvathi was compensated with plots totaling 38,283 sq ft in the prime locality of Vijayanagar, Mysuru, in 2021.

It is alleged that the market value of the Vijayanagar plot is significantly higher than her original land in Kesare, prompting accusations of a scam by the BJP.

Parvathi was allocated the land during the previous BJP regime.

DEVELOPMENTS SO FAR

Last week, a complaint was filed accusing Siddaramaiah of submitting a false affidavit during the 2013 Assembly elections, alleging he failed to disclose his wife's ownership of over three acres of agricultural land in Kesare village.

Another complaint was filed against Parvathi, her brother Mallikarjun, and another individual. The complaint alleged that Mallikarjun illegally acquired the land and registered it with forged documents in 2004, with help from government and revenue department officials.

The complaint further claims that Parvathi, Mallikarjun, and the third party used these documents to defraud MUDA of crores of rupees. The documents reportedly show the names of both Mallikarjun and MUDA between 2004 and 2010, suggesting potential illegality.