Kalaburagi tops Karnataka in G2C service delivery

Bengaluru: Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said Kalaburagi district topped Karnataka in July for timely government-to-citizen (G2C) service delivery, with 96 per cent of applications disposed of within the stipulated timeframe.State Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and Electronics, IT & BT, attributed the achievement to the efficient functioning of the Nadakacheri–Atalji Janasnehi Kendras, which serve as single-window digital service hubs at the hobli level. These centres deliver key revenue and essential services in rural areas through a transparent and accountable system.

A hobli is a cluster of adjoining villages grouped for administrative purposes in Karnataka. Taking to ‘X’, Kharge said, “Out of 58,647 applications received, 55,981 were processed on time—a strong example of efficient, citizen-centric governance.”

Commenting on the achievement, Lokanath Panda, chief operating officer of BLS E-Services, which manages backend operations for Grama One across 15 districts in Karnataka, including Kalaburagi, said the state is “easily the most digitally inclusive when it comes to citizen services.”“Karnataka is far ahead of other states, both in terms of the number of services provided and the nature of services offered at the grassroots,” Panda told PTI. “In Karnataka, I would say we are doing a little more than in other states. Currently, over 716 services are being offered through a single-window system,” Panda said.Panda said his company handles backend operations, including IT infrastructure, for 4,000 centres across Karnataka. Of the state’s approximately 7,000 Grama One centres, these serve around 12,000 villages.

According to him, crop insurance is the most-used service in rural Karnataka, based on the data they have. He noted that citizen services are not a high-revenue activity, as only some services are paid. “Still, we facilitate services worth Rs 1.5 crore every month, reaching around 2 lakh people,” he added.