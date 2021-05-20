Kalaburagi Was The First City In Karnataka To Use Auto Ambulances.

Due to a severe lack of ambulances, Kalaburagi became the first city in Karnataka to use auto rickshaw ambulances to transport Covid-positive patients to the hospital. The service is offered to the patients at free of cost. The service started late Tuesday evening with a group of five auto ambulances as they ensured the patients would reach the hospitals at the right time and the treatment could proceed.

Among the five auto ambulances, they had divided their duration to work. As three ambulances run on the day shift while the remaining two carry the patients at night. They are situated in Kalaburagi, about 570 kilometres from Bengaluru, at the city municipal commissioner's office.

Snehal Lokhande, the corporate commissioner of Kalaburagi city said the city has approximately 100 ambulances but several areas could not be reached through ambulances, only auto rickshaws can be accessed in such particular areas.

The city records nearly 800 fresh cases on a daily basis, within those nearly 500 cases were accounted for in the city. Only 10% cases require hospitalisation as the condition is severe.

In the initial stage of the service, there were 7 people in the night which increased up to 25 people till Wednesday.

While the auto drivers said that they don't have any work to do right now so they would like to help the patients as it can save someone's life.

Shakeel Patel, an auto driver who volunteered the service said that if the condition of the patient is critical and needed an ambulance having each facility available then the auto drivers asked the authorities to offer the needed ambulance. He also mentioned that the safety protocols are kept in mind as sanitizing after every single trip so that any other person could also avail the auto if needed to to vaccination.

Ravichandra D, another auto volunteer said that each and every precautions are strictly followed. For example wearing mask and sanitation.