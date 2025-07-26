Karikad identified for world-class logistics hub under state’s new industrial policy

Mangaluru: The Karnataka government has identified Karikad near Mangaluru as the site for a proposed multimodal logistics park that will support the state’s freight movement and export-driven industries. This move comes under the Industrial Policy 2025–2030, aimed at creating world-class infrastructure for industrial growth.

Speaking during a site visit on Thursday, Dr. S. Selvakumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Commerce and Industries Department, said that the location was strategically chosen for its connectivity to New Mangalore Port, railways, and highways. “This is part of Karnataka’s vision to improve logistics efficiency and reduce the cost of doing business,” he said.

The park will be designed to handle a wide range of freight and will include warehousing, cold storage, and container handling facilities. It is expected to benefit sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

The government team included officials from KIADB, New Mangalore Port Authority, and other logistics experts, who assessed site readiness and infrastructure potential. The park is likely to be integrated into the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan, which aims to create a seamless multi-modal transport network across the country.

Officials said steps are being taken to expedite approvals and begin land acquisition. The logistics park is expected to generate employment, attract public-private partnerships, and improve the state’s competitiveness in the global supply chain.