Karnataka BJP Leader Questions Maoist Surrender Policy
Karnataka BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar criticizes the state government's Maoist surrender policy, raising concerns about its intent and impact on the Anti-Naxal Force
Karnataka BJP General Secretary Sunil Kumar has voiced strong objections to the state government's decision to facilitate the surrender of six Maoists. Addressing reporters on Wednesday, Kumar described the move as a “package” aimed at transforming forest-based Naxals into urban operatives.
The surrender follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent appeal to Maoists to abandon violence and join the democratic process. The six individuals—Mundagaru Latha, Sundari Kuthlur, Vanajakshi Balehole, Mareppa Aroli (from Karnataka), K Vasanth (Tamil Nadu), and Jeesha (Kerala)—officially surrendered before the Chief Minister earlier today.
Criticizing the government’s rehabilitation initiative, Kumar questioned its timing and motives. “Is Siddaramaiah connected to Naxals, or are Naxals close to him?” he remarked, warning that the policy risks demoralizing the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), which has long fought Left-Wing Extremism.
Kumar also linked the surrender to the recent encounter killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in Udupi district, alleging that it was part of a strategy to bolster urban Naxal ranks. “This is not a surrender package but a dangerous exercise,” he claimed.
Responding to inquiries about the surrender arrangements, Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “I can only confirm the surrender. Details of their demands or our promises will be shared later.”
Kumar urged the government to rethink its policy and prioritize development projects to build trust among the people instead of offering surrender incentives.