Karnataka BJP Protests Congress Over Alleged Misuse Of Public Funds

The Karnataka BJP has planned a protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Bengaluru on Friday, accusing the Congress of misusing public funds to celebrate the centenary of the 1924 Congress session in Belagavi.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, BJP state president BY Vijayendra criticized the Congress, alleging that the party has strayed from its pre-independence principles and referred to it as a "fake Congress." He claimed that crores of taxpayer money were being spent unnecessarily on the event. Vijayendra announced that BJP MLAs and MLCs would participate in the sit-in demonstration.

“This expenditure is unjustifiable and a misuse of public funds,” Vijayendra stated. He further accused the Congress of ignoring the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar and misusing the legacy of the historic 1924 Belgaum session, the only Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai echoed these sentiments, accusing the Congress of using funds sanctioned by the Karnataka government to support the AICC session. He demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarify the legal provision under which these funds were allocated, calling the act "unheard of" and politically motivated.

Additionally, the BJP alleged that Congress displayed a distorted map of India on its posters ahead of the CWC meeting. Vijayendra criticized the ruling party for what he described as a deliberate act, showcasing a "divisive mindset." Sharing images of the map, the Karnataka BJP wrote on X: “RaGa’s Mohabbat ki Dukaan is always open for China! They would break the nation. They've done it once. They'll do it again.”

The BJP continues to demand accountability and a review of the financial and political implications surrounding the Congress's actions.