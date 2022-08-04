Karnataka Declared Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary In Mandya As Ramsar Site

Karnataka finally received its first Ramsar site after more than ten years of waiting. The Mandya, India-based Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary has been designated as a Ramsar site by the ministry of environment, forestry, and climate change.



The forest department, local government, and tourism department will be able to improve conservation while also increasing the area's potential for ecotourism to levels acceptable to the worldwide community. The area is home to more than 1% of the world's Asian openbill, spot-billed pelican, and black-headed ibis bird populations. A representative of the State Wetland Authority stated that the process of declaring additional Ramsar sites in Karnataka is now ongoing.

Ranganathittu, a wetland system that spans 517.70 hectares in the middle of the Cauvery river, is a crucial component. It also appears on the list of 42 sites in Karnataka designated as Important Bird Areas (IBA) by the Bombay Natural History Society. Ranganthittu is home to 188 plant species, 225 bird species, 69 fish species, 13 frog species, 98 medicinal plant species, and 30 butterfly species.

It is a significant location for the nesting of about 20 species of aquatic birds, 17 of which breed on nearby islands' trees. It has thriving populations of smooth-coated otters, mugger crocodiles, and the critically endangered hump-backed mahseer.

The idea to designate Ranganthittu as a Ramsar site was put forth by UV Singh, a former chief conservator of forests. The nation already has 64 Ramsar sites, and on Wednesday, the MoEFCC included Ranganathitu to the list alongside with Nanda Lake in Goa, Sirpur wetland in Madhya Pradesh, and Satkosia Gorge in Odisha.