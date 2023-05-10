  • Menu
Karnataka Elections 2023: fight erupted between workers of the BJP and the Congress in the Bellary Rural Constituency

The political environment in Bellary district has heated up with the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. On Wednesday, the day of the polling, a fight erupted between workers of the BJP and the Congress in the Bellary Rural Constituency, indicating the intensity of the political scenario.

The incident took place in Sanjivarayanakote village, where a clash broke out between the workers of both parties. During the commotion, Umesh Gowda, a local Congress leader who had recently switched to Congress from BJP, sustained a head injury. The incident occurred while Umesh Gowda was on his way to cast his vote, and the workers of the two parties engaged in a quarrel over a trivial issue. As a result, a stone hit Umesh Gowda's head, causing him to bleed.

Upon receiving the news, the Bellary Rural police arrived at the site and brought the situation under control. They have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

