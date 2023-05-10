Live
- BJP Will Be Winning Majority With At Least 140 seats In Karnataka Elections, Says KS Eshwarappa
- Karnataka Elections 2023: A patient suffering from a kidney problem cast his vote
- Exclusive: Australia’s High Commissioner to India Berry O’ Ferrell spoke exclusively to the Hans India
- Adah Sharma’s ‘The Kerala Story’ Crosses Rs 50 Crores In Just 5 Days
- Janhvi Kapoor Drops The First Look Poster Of Her Next ‘Ulajh’
- Google I/O 2023: Watch live on Google, and YouTube; what to expect
- Karnataka Elections 2023: fight erupted between workers of the BJP and the Congress in the Bellary Rural Constituency
- TS SSC Results 2023: Telangana State Residential Schools secured the highest percentage of Passes i.e.,98.25 %.
- Mudragadda Padmanabhan writes letter to people, says he will take a political decision on Kapu reservation
- Telangana: TS EAMCET 2023 begins
Karnataka Elections 2023: fight erupted between workers of the BJP and the Congress in the Bellary Rural Constituency
The political environment in Bellary district has heated up with the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. On Wednesday, the day of the polling, a...
The political environment in Bellary district has heated up with the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. On Wednesday, the day of the polling, a fight erupted between workers of the BJP and the Congress in the Bellary Rural Constituency, indicating the intensity of the political scenario.
The incident took place in Sanjivarayanakote village, where a clash broke out between the workers of both parties. During the commotion, Umesh Gowda, a local Congress leader who had recently switched to Congress from BJP, sustained a head injury. The incident occurred while Umesh Gowda was on his way to cast his vote, and the workers of the two parties engaged in a quarrel over a trivial issue. As a result, a stone hit Umesh Gowda's head, causing him to bleed.
Upon receiving the news, the Bellary Rural police arrived at the site and brought the situation under control. They have registered a case and are investigating the matter.