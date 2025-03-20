Karnataka Faces 36-Paise Power Tariff Rise

Bengaluru : The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has greenlit a 36-paise per unit increase in electricity tariffs, sparking sharp criticism from the opposition BJP. State BJP president B Y Vijayendra accused the Congress-led government of piling financial pressure on citizens.

“All we’ve seen since Congress took charge is rising costs,” he said. He also claimed the government owes Rs. 6,500 crore in unpaid electricity bills and has failed to ensure steady power for farmers, while prioritising political appeasement over public welfare. Vijayendra vowed to bring the matter up in the upcoming Assembly session.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, brushed off the opposition’s attacks, insisting the tariff rise won’t hit most households. Labour Minister Santosh Lad said that the KERC operates independently and stressed that the majority of consumers are shielded by the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which offers free electricity. “The BJP is twisting the facts,” he said. “This won’t touch those getting free power.”

Senior MLA Arvind Bellad called the increase unjustified, arguing it’s nearly twice what power companies had requested. “They say the supply firms are losing money, but this hike goes too far,” he said. “It’s the people who end up paying.”

The opposition contends that the government’s free power claims ring hollow when tariffs are climbing, accusing Congress of inconsistent policies that hurt ordinary citizens. As the debate heats up, Karnataka’s power tariff issue along with other price hikes are set to dominate political discussions in the days ahead.