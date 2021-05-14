Karnataka facing vaccine, medicine shortage, but BJP MPs silent: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: State Congress president D.K Shivakumar on Thursday stated that the "double engine" government (BJP at the Centre and State) had failed in handling of the pandemic. He alleged that the 25 BJP MPs from Karnataka failed to put pressure on the Centre to supply adequate vaccines and drugs to the State.

Shivakumar said that the Central government should bear all the cost of vaccines and the burden shouldn't come on the States which were facing financial constraints due to lockdown.

"It was the duty of the central government to provide vaccines to the States," he added.

Shivakumar also raised his pitch for the shortage of vaccines in the state. "Many people over the age of 45 have not received the first vaccine. Some of them are waiting for the second dose. The government has no effective plan on how they will handle this situation," he said.

The State government announced the suspension of vaccination for the age group of 18-44 from May 14 due to shortage of vaccines.

Shivakumar demanded financial support for the workers employed with unorganised sector. He said that several people had taken extreme steps due to the lockdown as they were rendered unemployed.

"We demand that Rs 10,000 should be given to every BPL family and fertiliser price should be reduced. The artisans, flower and vegetable growers should be compensated as they are heavily affected by the lockdown," he added.

He urged the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to convene a bankers meet to waive interest on loans borrowed by farmers.

Shivakumar also pointed out that the state government should take up the moral responsibility for the Chamarajanagar hospital tragedy, pointing out that the three-member committee appointed by the Karnataka High Court to probe the incident has stated in its report that all the 24 deaths on the night of May 2-3 occurred due to lack of oxygen.