Karnataka Has Imposed Restrictions On New Year's Celebrations

Due to the rising risk of COVID-19 and the Omicron form of the virus, Karnataka has banned public celebrations and mass gatherings to celebrate the new year. The limits will be in effect from December 30 to January 2 to ensure that COVID-19 or the Omicron form of the virus does not spread during the holiday season.



Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai summoned a high-level conference of ministers, officials, and specialists in Belagavi on December 21 to make the decision. The new year's celebrations have been banned as a result of professional advice. Apart from commemorations, public gatherings have been banned throughout the State, emphasising that no mass gatherings for new year celebrations would be permitted on M.G. Road or Brigade Road.

Mr. Bommai stated that two doses of vaccination would be required for access to clubs, and that personnel would be subjected to an RT-PCR test. He mentioned that no specific Christmas rules had been released because the service would be held indoors.

Apartment complexes are also prohibited from hosting a New Year's Eve celebration. The Chief Minister stated that it would be the responsibility of the apartment residents' welfare groups to ensure adherence to COVID-19 norms and protocol.

Restaurants and clubs are not permitted to conduct New Year's Eve parties or any other special events, such as music and dance performances, to commemorate the new year. With rigorous respect to COVID-19 protocals, they have been permitted to run at 50% of their capacity.