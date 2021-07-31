Karnataka Intensifies Covid Measures For The Passenger Arriving From Maharashtra and Kerala

On Saturday, the Karnataka government had decided to increase the strictness for the passengers entering the state from Maharashtra and Kerala due to the further rapid spread of Covid19, following a rapid surge of cases throughout the country due to the spread of the Delta strain.



According to the circular signed by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Jawaid Akhtar, in light of the current COVID-19 situation, the modified special measure is notified enclosed to be strictly obeyed for people who are arriving from neighboring Kerala and Maharashtra. Negative RT-PCR test results should not exceed more than 72 hours are now required for those coming from Kerala and Maharashtra, as per the new criteria. This is true regardless of whether or not persons have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The order noted that all passengers arriving in Karnataka by flight, bus, train, or personal conveyance must comply with the aforementioned condition. All flights departing from Kerala and Maharashtra are included to follow the RT-PCR test report's guidelines. It is the responsibility of the railway authorities to ensure that all passengers traveling by train have negative RT-PCR certifications. For all passengers who are boarding the bus, it became the responsibility of the bus conductor for ensuring all passengers having RT-PCR negative certifications. Deputy Commissioners of Kerala's Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysore districts, as well as Maharashtra's Belagavi and Vijayapura districts. While, Kalburgi and Bidar will set up checkpoints and make plans to deploy the appropriate personnel to ensure that all cars entering Karnataka including drivers, passengers, and helper cleaners are checked for conformity with the above requirements. It is required for students and others as well who go to Karnataka on a daily basis for educational, commercial, or other reasons. to have one RT — PCR test every 15 days and a negative test result.

The foregoing restriction, though, does not apply to constitutional functionaries, health care providers, or children under the age of two. In the event of a serious necessity, such as a death in the family or medical treatment, the passenger's swab will be collected upon arrival in Karnataka, along with necessary facts such as phone number, address, and other information, which will be verified against his ID card. Following receipt of the RT-PCR test report, the State process will be followed.

Meanwhile, the health department bulletin, Bengaluru Urban had the highest cases with426, with 366 discharges and only nine deaths. There were a total of 23,478 active cases. The case fatality rate was 1.79 percent, while the positivity rate for the day was 1.30 percent. On Friday, there were 34 deaths reported. While, on Friday, Karnataka reported 1,890 new Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths, bringing the total number of infections and deaths to 29,03,137 and 36,525, respectively.