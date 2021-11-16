Karnataka Is Planning To Use Satellite Services To Improve Internet Access

The Karnataka administration emphasizes the importance of expanding industries 'beyond Bengaluru,' the state plans to deploy satellite systems for improved internet access in rural and distant areas over the next two years.



IT-BT Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan stated that the government is committed to delivering better internet connectivity to everyone. He stared that the internet connectivity is a significant priority for the administration. Even in rural places, information technology has become vital for many citizen-oriented activities such as banking, agriculture, health care, education, and governance. He noted that while satellite internet connections are available in software technology parks in Bengaluru, there are issues with access elsewhere. While explaining, he said that in Karnataka, 90 percent of the population has access to 4G, although rural areas have issues. This is due to the fact that telecommunications was not within the jurisdiction of any state department.

He further stated that Covid has demonstrated that IT enterprises can be managed from anywhere. Satellite services are also being developed by telecom firms. Many of them have expressed interest in providing satellite services in rural areas. As a result, IT companies will be encouraged to set up shop everywhere in the state, including in backward districts like Yadgir, Raichur, and Chamarajanagar. He went on to say that the State Government is committed to providing it on a priority basis.