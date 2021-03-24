Karnataka records over 2,000 Covid positive cases first time after four months 

Bengaluru: After over a four months gap, the State recorded more than 2,000 Covid positive cases and five fatalities, raising concern among officials. Health Minister a couple of days ago declared setting in of the second wave of the virus.

The last time the State reported more than 2,000 positive cases was in November 2020. According to the reports from the health department, out of the 2,050 new cases registered on Tuesday, Bengaluru city accounted for 1280 cases, followed by Kalaburagi with 129 and Mysuru 100 cases.

The test positivity rate was at 2.03% for the day. According to the Covid-19 state war room, the positivity rate for the last seven days was at 1.6% signalling a significant increase. Test positivity rate is the percentage of positive patients per 100 tests.

The death of five more coronavirus patients took the toll to 12,449 in the State. While the case fatality rate for the day was 0.24%, the fatality rate for the last seven days was 0.5%. CFR is the measure of the number of deaths per 100 patients.

"Among the patients reported dead on the day, all were severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) patients. While two of them were 51, the remaining three were 60, 66 and 75 years of age," said the health department statement.

Meanwhile, the number of patients needing intensive care was at 136 across the State. Bengaluru had 45 such patients while Kalaburagi at 13 patients was the only district to have numbers in double digits.