Karnataka Regulatory Authority Says Builders Must Present Proof Of Water Supply
The Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) recently launched a major endeavour to protect the interests of property buyers. Unless the builder gets competent to demonstrate the source of water supply for his buyers will he be granted RERA certification, which is required for all real estate developments in the state.
K-RERA Chairman HC Kishore Chandra stated that they subsequently declared it essential for the buyer to present a No Objection Certificate from either the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board or the Panchayat office, if the property is under their jurisdiction. They will not be providing the certificate unless they possess confirmation of it.