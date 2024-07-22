Karnataka Releases 30 TMC Of Water To Tamil Nadu

On Monday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar announced that 30 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water has been released to Tamil Nadu from the Cauvery basin reservoirs during July.



This action was made possible by favorable monsoon conditions, allowing Karnataka to comply with the directives of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority (CWRA).

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha and later at KRS dam, he said, “We have been releasing 51,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu every day for the past few days. We have released 30 TMC so far in July, and if we release another 10 TMC, it will meet the quota for a normal monsoon month.”

The minister also emphasized the government’s commitment to the farming community's welfare. The Cauvery Water Management Committee (CWMC) had requested the release of 20 TMC of water from July 11 to July 30, but this was initially delayed due to water shortages for farmers. Following an all-party meeting, the issue was discussed and addressed.

In addition, the minister outlined plans to cultivate 2 lakh hectares during the sowing season. Several programs have been initiated, including the distribution of 5.90 lakh quintals of seeds, stocking 27 lakh tonnes of fertilizers, and disbursing Rs 25,000 crore in loans to around 30 lakh farmers through cooperatives.

In a cultural initiative, the Karnataka government plans to start a Cauvery aarti similar to the Ganga aarti in Varanasi. “With the blessings of goddess Chamundeshwari, we have the opportunity to offer ‘baagina’ to Cauvery. For the Cauvery aarti, a 20-member committee from the Cauvery basin area, including MLAs and officials, will study the plan and identify the right location. The Muzrai department, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, and other departments will be involved in this,” he announced.

Moreover, Minister Shivakumar revealed that the government plans to revamp the Cauvery Brindavan amusement park, creating up to 10,000 jobs for locals. “We had approved the plan in the last budget, but it wasn’t implemented. We will now make arrangements for people to stay in the amusement park itself,” he stated.

When asked about the current employees of Brindavan gardens, he assured that their interests would be protected in the new project. The park will have a completely new design but will retain the same name as it is a significant brand.