Karnataka State Olympics to Commence on January 17

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Olympics Association is set to host the much-anticipated State Olympics from January 17 to 23, marking a return after eight years since the last games in Dharwad. The event will take place across two venues, Mangaluru and Udupi, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expected to inaugurate the grand occasion.

Announcing the details, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan shared that the games will feature open-category participation, attracting elite athletes from various parts of the state. This multi-sport event aims to foster competitive spirit and showcase Karnataka's sporting talent.

Mangaluru will host 12 sports events across different venues, including basketball and fencing at US Mallya Indoor Stadium, football and kho-kho at Nehru Maidan, swimming at Yemmekere Swimming Pool, taekwondo at the Government Employees' Hall, and weightlifting at Ambedkar Bhavan. Meanwhile, Udupi will be the stage for 11 other sporting disciplines.

The inaugural ceremony is scheduled to take place in Mangaluru on January 17.