Karnataka to conduct SSLC exams from July 19 to July 22

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on June 28 released the schedule of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate ( SSLC ) exam 2021. The exam will be held from July 19 to July 22, 2021 conducted at 73,066 examination rooms across the state. Last year, the exams were conducted at 47,000 halls. The hall tickets will be available from June 30.



On July 19, the exam will be held for Maths, Science, and Social Science and on July 22, the examination will be conducted for languages. The Karnataka SSLC exam will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The exam will have multiple choice questions. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that Section 144 will be imposed around 200 meters of the examination centres.

8.76 lakh students are expected to take up the exam held across various centres.

The guidelines mandate the sanitisation of the examination halls and toilets daily by spraying disinfectant solution before and after the exam. Each examination will have only 12 students with each student occupying one desk.

The district administration has been instructed that teachers, students and officials involved in the examination process should be vaccinated within a week. The masks would be given to the students at the exam centres. Asha workers and Scout and Guides along with paramedical staff will be deployed at each centre.

There would be ambulances reserved in each Taluk for those involved in the SSLC examination. There would also be a Covid care centre for those Covid- positive students to write the exam.

Students who have migrated away from the school due to the pandemic will be allowed to write the exam at a centre closer to their residence.If anyone in the family is infected and the candidate is in isolation and is found to be healthy, he or she would be allowed to write the test at the nearby Covid Care Centre after testing the student