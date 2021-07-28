Karnataka Will Receive Rs 629 Crore For The Flood Relief From The Central Government

Karnataka has received Rs 629 crore from the Centre to help with flood relief efforts in 2020 due to severe rain. has received Rs 629 crore from the Centre to help with flood relief efforts in 2020 due to severe rain.



As per a letter from the Union Finance Ministry, the funds were granted on July 26 to help flood-affected and landslide-affected communities across the state last year.

According to the Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, the Union Home Ministry has approved the disbursement of this amount under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). She stated that a large portion of the funds will be handed to farmers who lost crops owing to excessive rain and landslides in the state last year.

The flow of funds will be governed by the SDRF/current NDRF's principles and norms, according to the finance ministry memo, which also stated that the amounts were allocated based on the Ministry of Home Affairs' request. However, in the last year, severe rains pounded several sections of the state, causing floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, the monsoon season has arrived in the various states of the country. For instance, the heavy rains in Maharashtra last week produced floods and landslides, along with the deadliest landslide in the Raigad district.