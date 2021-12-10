Karnataka’s Karkala town loses its son-in-law in IAF copter crash

Bengaluru: Karkala town in Udipi district has its share of tragedy that struck the nation in the death of India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others in the horrifying Mi-17V5 chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Among those killed in the accident was Lt Col Harjinder Singh who was the husband of Lt Agnes Prafulla Menezes, daughter of the late Felix and Mary Menezes of Salmara near Karkala. Lt Col Harjinder Singh fell in love with Lt Agnes Prafulla Menezes and married her. Agnes Prafulla Menezes also served in the Indian Army for many years.



The mother of Agnes Prafulla Menezes, Mary Menezes, currently resides in Salmara house. The relatives of the Menezes family said that the couple had visited the family's house in Salmara a few times. Lt Col Harjinder Singh belonged to 11 Gorkha Rifles, the same regiment as did Rawat. He had served in various operations with his battalion including deployment on the Siachen Glacier and the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission. He originally belonged to Lucknow but the family later settled in New Delhi. Speaking to media persons, the family members of Agnes Prafulla said, "It is a very sad day for our family. Harjinder Singh has expired in the helicopter crash yesterday. He had visited us four years ago. Prafulla had also visited us just a few weeks ago. We are in deep grief. Harjinder was a humble and good human being. He treated everyone with love and affection."

He was handpicked by CDS late Gen Bipin Rawat to serve in his office. He is survived by his wife and a child. Praffula had also served in the army for 10 years. She was a principal in army school as well.