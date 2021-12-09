Kodagu officials initiate process to procure paddy at MSP

Madikeri: The Kodagu administration started purchasing paddy from farmers at Minimum Support Price (MSP) here on Wednesday by opening four procurement centres in the district.



The government has fixed Rs 1,940 as the price per a quintal of ordinary paddy and Rs 1,960 per a quintal of the standard grade. The four procurement centres have been opened at KSCMF campus in Bapuji Layout, Kushalnagar; Modern Rice Mill in Sri Gajanana Ward, Shanivarasanthe; APMC campus, opposite KSRTC Depot, Madikeri and AMPC campus in Harishchandrapur, Gonikoppa.

Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs deputy director Gaurav Kumar Shetty said, "Farmers should contact the nearest Farmer Contact Centre with their registration and Unified Beneficiary Information System (FRUITS) identification number to ascertain the crop survey information. Later, they may visit the procurement centre to register and make use of the benefits under the MSP scheme."