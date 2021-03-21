KPCC recommends suspension of 3 party workers

Bengaluru: The rift in the Congress over its alliance with JD(S) in Mysuru has led Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to recommend the suspension of three party workers after they raised slogans against former CM Siddaramaiah. Congress workers along with supporters of MLA Tanveer Sait raised slogans against the senior leader and former chief minister.

Tanveer Sait was earlier served a show-cause notice by the party for sacrificing the Mysore Mayor seat to Janata Dal (S). Following the incident, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed termed the actions of the cadre as anti-party and recommended their suspension from the party.

Earlier in February, JD(S) Rukmini Made Gowda won the Mysuru mayoral polls after Kumaraswamy's party received support from the Congress during the voting.

It was claimed by two former Mayors from Mysuru that though Siddaramaiah had instructed Sait to ensure Congress' victory in Mayoral election as per the understanding with JD(S), Sait had brokered a 'deal' with Kumaraswamy to not only hand over to the latter's party the post of Mayor, but also have people shout slogans against Siddaramaiah. This prompted the Congress to serve a show-cause notice on Tanveer Sait.

"The instructions of the party should come either from KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar or Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah or the KPCC observer. When none of them had taken such a decision, we did not cast our vote. The rest of the Congress corporators did as per the directions given by Sait as most of them are first-timers and Sait is a senior leader of the party in Mysuru, who is not only a former minister, but a five-time MLA," the former Mayors alleged.