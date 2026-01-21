K’taka: Congress MLA backs DK Suresh’s remarks on leadership change

Bengaluru: Congress MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj on Wednesday backed the remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar’s brother and D.K. Suresh, asserting that no one would give up their seat of power.

“There is a limit to everyone’s patience. What Suresh has said is true. Even Gram Panchayat presidents are not vacating their posts as per agreements. We are witnessing this in our constituencies,” he said.

Shivaganga Basavaraj said that it has to be asked of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the pact. “I do not know whether the Chief Minister gave his word. Suresh has said that no one will leave the seat of power. When a Gram Panchayat president is not ready to vacate his seat, no one will be willing to give up power. I do not feel this applies to CM Siddaramaiah,” he said.

He clarified that he is following the principles of Shivakumar and will abide by the high command.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said that Ahinda conventions are being organised at five places across the state.

“All this is happening as part of the leadership tussle. I will not comment on the Congress party’s internal fight over the Chief Minister’s post as I have no connection with it. However, I want to ask this government and the Chief Minister why they are organising Ahinda conventions at five places when the law and order situation in the state has collapsed,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said that Shivakumar has directed his supporters not to organise meetings or issue public statements related to the leadership issue.

According to sources, the party high command has given a positive response and conveyed that meetings and public statements are unnecessary, especially during the Assembly session, as they could send the wrong message.

After issuing these directions, Shivakumar reportedly left for Davos.

Earlier, D.K. Suresh noted that power does not come to anyone easily.

“I have said earlier that if it is written in my brother’s fate, he will become the Chief Minister. Even now, I reiterate the same. It is not easy to attain the post of Chief Minister. Power does not come just like that,” he said.



